Woman accused of biting officer, trying to kill dog in Tennessee cemetery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is accused of biting an officer at a Tennessee cemetery after trying to kill her dog.

Ashley Blake was found putting her knee on the dog’s neck in a Knoxville cemetery, claiming there were demons inside the dog, according to court documents.

Blake is accused of approaching an officer with a knife and refusing commands to stop. The officer was bitten while he was taking Blake into custody.

A syringe was also found on Blake, and she told officers she used it to shoot up meth.

Blake is charged with resisting arrest, animal cruelty, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting stop, arrest and search.

Animal Control took custody of the dog.

