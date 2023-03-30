Chrystal Rippey has been accused for probation violation in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman accused of defrauding four different couples by pretending to be pregnant with children for them to adopt has been arrested for probation violation in Abilene.

Chrystal Marie Rippey was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday on a Federal charge.

KTAB and KRBC obtained court documents that say the charge was issued because Rippey violated her probation by using and possessing methamphetamine, which was confirmed through a hair follicle test.

Rippey was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by 3 years of probation in 2015 for Fraud.

A press release from the United States Department of Justice states Rippey pleaded guilty to the charge after admitting to scamming couples across the country who were looking to adopt.

One couple, according to the document, moved Rippey into their home, took her on vacation, and provided her with goods. She even showed them a sonogram of twins she got online and pretended to be hers.

Three other couples also provided Rippey with things like living and travel expenses only to learn she was not pregnant.

During Rippey’s probation violation arrest, she was shown to have an Abilene address.

No further information has been released.