ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman accused of sexually abusing a minor bull rider at an event in Abilene has been arrested.

Alexis Martinez was booked into the Taylor County Jail on a Sexual Assault of a Child charge Thursday in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state that in August 2021, Martinez, who was 29-years-old at the time, was working with a retired Hall of Fame bull rider who was coaching and hosting minor bull riders at an event in Abilene.

During this event, the documents state Martinez convinced a 16-year-old bull rider to come to her hotel to check on her dogs, and while they were there, she engaged him in sexual activity, which she also convinced him to film on his cell phone then send her the video.

The documents also reveal that during a subsequent interview led by the Texas Rangers, Martinez, “freely and voluntarily confessed” to engaging in sexual activity with the minor and claimed it was not the first time.

She also admitted she knew about the tape the minor made and that several of the other minor bull riders had access to it, according to the documents.

Martinez now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $20,000 bond.