Woman arrested for criminally negligent homicide after mother drowns in Brown County flood waters

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman has been arrested for criminally negligent homicide after her mother was swept away then drowned in Brown County floodwaters in May.

Kathy Sue Armendarez, 41, of Mullin, was booked into the Brown County Jail Wednesday then released after posting a $5,000 bond.

The Brownwood Bulletin reports Armendarez was driving a pickup truck containing a male passenger and her mother, 59-year-old Susan Smith, when the truck was swept away in high water near the 10-mile crossing on May 12.

Armendarez and the male passenger were able to escape without injury, but Smith was missing for weeks before the truck was located and her body was found.

No further information about Armendarez’s arrest has been released at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article when additional details are available.

Latest Posts: