Woman breaks into East Texas elementary school stealing computers, candy

Crime

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Liberty-Eylau Facebook page.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Over the weekend a woman broke into a Liberty-Eylau ISD elementary school and stole several computers and candy for Christmas parties.

Liberty-Eylau ISD officials are searching for the woman. If you recognize them, contact Liberty Eylau ISD by emailing them at bart.veal@leisd.net or Jason.Wooldridge@leisd.net.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss