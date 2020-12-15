Woman breaks into East Texas elementary school stealing computers, candy

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Over the weekend a woman broke into a Liberty-Eylau ISD elementary school and stole several computers and candy for Christmas parties.

Liberty-Eylau ISD officials are searching for the woman. If you recognize them, contact Liberty Eylau ISD by emailing them at bart.veal@leisd.net or Jason.Wooldridge@leisd.net.

