Woman pepper-sprayed, arrested after robbery in north Abilene, second suspect at large

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was pepper sprayed and arrested after a robbery in north Abilene, and a second suspect is still at large.

Police told KTAB and KRBC an individual victim was robbed at Allsup’s on the 800 block of Grape Street around 10:45 a.m.

Two suspects allegedly held this victim at knife point, taking an undisclosed amount of property.

The victim recognized the female suspect and was able to tell police where they may find her.

Officers went to the Claystone Apartment on the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane and found the female suspect sitting in a white SUV that matched the description given by the robbery victim.

She was being uncooperative, so police had to pepper spray her to take her into custody.

The male suspect is still at large.

Neither his identity or the female suspect’s identity have been released.