Kevin Greene was shot and killed by police during a disturbance at an Abilene motel.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The woman who was saved by police during a disturbance that ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting has been released from the hospital.

Police confirmed she was released but did not provide her identity or current condition.

Kevin Greene, 51, of Abilene died when he was shot by officers during the disturbance at the Super 8 motel on the 4300 block of Sayles Blvd around 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Police say the female who was staying at the hotel called 9-1-1, and when they arrived on scene, they heard her screaming for help while Greene was yelling.

A press release describes what happened next, saying officers breached the door and found the female bleeding, with multiple injuries, while Greene was standing over her holding a weapon.

Greene was not being compliant with police and was behaving aggressively, so one officer Tased him but police say this was not effective so another officer shot him with his gun.

Despite efforts of first responders, Greene did die at the scene.

In accordance with department policy, the officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investgate.

No further information has been released.