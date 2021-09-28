Woman shot, man robbed of firearm during gun violence incidents in Abilene

A woman was shot and a man robbed of his firearm during gun violence incidents in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was shot and a man robbed of his firearm during two separate gun violence incidents in Abilene this weekend.

The first incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say a 19-year-old girl was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No further information was provided, and the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Around 5:00 a.m. the same morning, a man was robbed at gunpoint on the 2200 block of West Lake Road. Police say an unknown suspect took the vicitm’s firearm and no arrests have been made.

There is no information to indicate that these two gun violence incidents are related to each other.

