ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are now searching for the suspect who made a false report of an active shooter at Wylie ISD.

Police say they received a call about the active shooter at a Wylie ISD campus just before noon Friday and responded accordingly.

Witnesses told KTAB and KRBC they did see armed officers at Wylie East Junior High during the response.

Officers also remained at the school for the rest of the day after they determined there was no danger and the report was false.

A message from Wylie ISD sent to parents Friday afternoon confirms that the Abilene Police Department received a phone call about a possible threat at one of their campuses, but this threat was determined to be part of a swatting hoax.

Police are now searching for the person responsible for the false alarm, and anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency number at (325)673-8331.

Meanwhile, Colorado City police in Mitchell County received a similar phone call about a threat at Colorado City High School.

After six different law enforcement agencies responded and all schools were locked down, they learned that it was a ‘false report’.

“It has been discovered that several area cities also received “false reports” of active attacks today in their area schools,” a press release from the Colorado City Police Department explains.

All students are safe, and there is currently a special investigation underway by the Department of Public Safety.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest on this breaking news situation.