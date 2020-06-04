Cisco’s claim to fame, birthplace of Hilton Hotel Empire

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Today bells can be heard ringing off the Cisco Chamber of commerce or as some know it, the community center. But if we go back 100 years, these red bricks will tell a different story.

“[It’s] something that we can hold onto from the past,” said Cisco Mayor Tammy Douglas.

The year was 1919, in the height of the oil boom and Conrad Hilton was headed East to start his career in banking.

“One of his buddies said Connie if you want to make your fortune go to Texas,” said Dixon Sider with the Conrad N. Hilton Center.

With that in his mind and $5,000 in his pocket, the young entrepreneur set his sights on Wichita Falls before eventually landing in Cisco at the Mobley Hotel.

“He came here to the Mobley hotel to rest,” said Douglas.

The hotel was renting rooms on eight hour shifts at the time, a full house when Hilton walked through it’s doors.

“Mr. Mobley said I tell you what I want to get out in the oil field and make my own fortune. If you’ll buy the hotel then you can have my room,” said Sider.

In that moment Hilton gave up his dream of banking and threw his money into the hotel business which in the long run paid off.

“He bought one in Abilene, San Angelo, Wichita falls, El Paso, Waco.” said Sider.

Hilton soon continued purchases all over the world, creating his own Hilton empire.

For those who stayed in Cisco, however, these rooms have become more than just a one night stay, making the place not just a piece of the past but part of the future.

“There’s been weddings here, receptions here theirs anniversary receptions, birthday parties, and Christmas parties,” said Douglas.

The center is also home to a small museum which pays tribute to Conrad Hilton. It is open and free to the public during business hours.