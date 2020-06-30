Destination Texas: Jenschke Orchards

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Texans are looking for places to still enjoy the outside and have fun while appropriately social distancing. Jenschke Orchards is one of those places.

Jenschke Orchards in the Fredericksburg, TX is the perfect place to go for fun and still feel safe. This orchard allows you to pick peaches with your family and friends and is a great atmosphere for people of all ages.

“We have people come and get engaged out here and then they come with back their first child and then their second child and their third, and it’s a whole tradition.” one of the workers says.

Initially the business was worried that many people wouldn’t come out due to COVID-19. Luckily, people of the community and from all over realized that they can still go and enjoy themselves while staying safe.

“It’s a great way to get out and not have to be too close to people and just take a break from all of the seriousness right now.” a customer explains.

Jenschke Orchards allows you to pick peaches and pay per pound. They ask that you call ahead and make a reservation to suit the social distancing guidelines. They also have pumpkins during the Halloween season and allow you cut down your own trees during Christmas time.

To learn more about Jenschke Orchards and place a reservation you can contact them at (830)- 997-8422.