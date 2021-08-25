SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 2,600% spike in COVID-19 cases in the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) from this time last year has district leaders asking parents for input on potentially requiring masks in schools.

The AISD Board of Trustees will be discussing potential changes to their mask protocols at Monday’s meeting, and are asking staff and parents to complete a survey on requiring masks ahead of the workshop.

AISD says in the first four days of school in 2020-21, they saw five active cases in the entire district, but through the first four days of this school year, they’ve seen 135. That’s a 2,600% increase.

More than 30 of those cases are pre-k through 5th graders who are too young to be vaccinated, AISD says.

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District Authority Annie Drachenberg told BigCountryHomepage on Wednesday that she recommends kids wear masks, even if they are not mandated.

To complete the survey, click this link.