BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – General and special elections will be held Saturday, May 7. Here is the information on types of elections and candidates from across the Big Country.
Taylor County
May 7 will hold voting for Joint General & Special Elections of Taylor County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Taylor County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
- Abilene City Council- Place 5
Kyle McAlister (current) / James Sargent
- Abilene City Council- Place 6
Runoff election possible
Travis Craver (current) / Dorothy Clay / Charles Byrn
- Abilene Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 4
Cindy Earles (current) / Reini King
- Abilene Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 5
Danny E. Wheat (current) / Jeff Carr
- Abilene Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 6
Billy Enriquez (current) / Justin Anderson
- Jim Ned Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 places available
Runoff election possible
Matt Higgins (current) / Michael Daggs, Jr. (current) / Dean Beasley (current) / Michael Anderson / Cam Holson / Ryan Clift
- Merkel City Council- Place 2
Aaron Shae Garrett (current) / Gary Hicks
- Merkel Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 3
Juanita L. Marshall / Kerry Dean Fryar (current)
- City of Tye Mayor
Nancy Moore / Pam Perkins (write-in)
- Alderman, Town of Buffalo Gap- 2 places available
James Carlton Mabes / April Tyler / Leonard Glasgow
- Alderman, Town of Buffalo Gap, Unexpired Term
Linda McCulloch Curtis / Merry Ann Byrd
- Lytle Lake Water Control and Improvement District- 2 places available
Runoff election possible
Rusty Beard / Kelly Cannon / Patty Knight / Courtney Queen / Patty Reed Knight / Anna Marie Bridge
For additional information on Taylor County elections, click here.
Brown County
May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Election of Brown County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Brown County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
- Bangs City Council- 3 places available
Runoff election possible
William Lloyd / Waymond Sheppard / Greg Parrott / Marisa Craddock (current) / Danny Marney
- City of Brownwood Mayor
Stephen E. Haynes (current) / Patrick McLaughlin, IV
- Brown County Water Improvement District 1 Board of Directors
Runoff election possible
Joe Stieber / Brad Simpson / Bert V. Massey, II (current)
- Bangs Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 year expired term
Runoff election possible
Dennis Sanchez / Eric Lykins (current) / Sandy Lehman
- Bangs Independent School District Board of Trustees- 2 year unexpired term
Runoff election possible
Brooke Lloyd / Joshua Purcell / Jennifer Valdez McCoy
- Early Independent School District Board of Trustees- place 4
Bobby Brinson (current) / Andrew “Cas” Castanuela
- Brookesmith Independent School District Bond Election
For additional information on Taylor County elections, click here.
Nolan County
May 7 will hold voting for a Special Joint Election of Nolan County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Nolan County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
- Sweetwater City Council- District 4
Stacy Boil / Jerod Peek
- Sweetwater Independent School District Board of Trustees- District 5
Richard Tilley / Matt Weaver
For additional information on Nolan County elections, click here.
Jones County
May 7 will hold voting for a Special Election of Jones County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Jones County and additional information on the special election, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
For additional information on Jones County elections, click here.
Callahan County
May 7 will hold voting for a Special Election of Callahan County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Callahan County and additional information on the special election, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
- Baird Independent School District bond election
- Cross Plains Independent School District Board
For additional information on Callahan County elections, click here or visit the county’s Facebook page for latest updates.
Coleman County
May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Election of Coleman County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
Polls will be open at the Coleman County Courthouse from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
- Santa Anna Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 places available
Runoff election possible
David Herrod (current) / Billy Perry / Michael Bruce / Davia Farley / Kourtney Guerrero / Roger Guerrero, Jr. (current)
- Bangs Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 year expired term
Runoff election possible
Dennis Sanchez / Eric Lykins (current) / Sandy Lehman
- Bangs Independent School District Board of Trustees- 2 year unexpired term
Runoff election possible
Brooke Lloyd / Joshua Purcell / Jennifer Valdez McCoy
For additional information on Coleman County elections, click here.
Eastland County
May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Entity and Special Election of Eastland County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Eastland County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
- Eastland Independent School District Board of Trustees- place 1
Timothy Carroll / John Bird (current)
- Eastland Independent School District Board of Trustees- place 2
Kimberly Fullen / Billy Bob Orsagh (current)
- Eastland Memorial Hospital Board of Directors- 5 places available
Runoff election possible
John Menzies / Richard Barron / Kael Joiner (current) / Matthew Crum (current) / Donald W. Hughes / Laurie Mangum / Missy Moylan (current) / Carolyn White (current)
- Ranger Independent School District Bond Election
- Cisco Independent School District Board of Trustees– place 1
Mel Matthews (current) / Amanda Rogers-Bennett
- Cisco College Board of Regents- place 7
Duane Hale / Staci Wilks (current)
- Cisco City Council- place 1
Rick Lewis / Jason R. Whetstone
For additional information on Eastland County elections, click here.
Stephens County
May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Election of Stephens County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Stephens County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
For additional information on Stephens County elections, click here.
Shackelford County
May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Election of Shackelford County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
Polls will be open at the Coleman County Courthouse from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
- Shackelford County Hospital District Board of Directors- 2 places available
Runoff election possible
Kayla Herron / Myra Hise / Mary Dickie Jones / Kraymer L. Harbold / Jason Price / Beth Roysdon / Rochelle Stewart
- Leuders-Avoca Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 places available
Runoff election possible
Russell Marley / Elizabeth Davis / Michelle Huffaker / Justine Henderson (current) / Bruce Wyatt
For additional information on Stephens County elections, click here.
Scurry County
May 7 will hold voting for a Special Joint Election of Scurry County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Scurry County, click here and choose the Polling Locations dropdown menu. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
- Snyder City Council- District 3
Jeffrey Levens / Julian Dominguez
- Snyder Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 2
Brad Hinton / Isrell Lawson
For additional information on Fisher County elections, click here.
Mitchell County
May 7 will hold voting for a Special Joint Election of Mitchell County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Mitchell County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
- Colorado City Council- District 3
Marcos Contreras / Niki Wallington
- Westbrook Independent School District Board of Trustees- 4 places available
Runoff election possible
Ranee Dawson (current) / Adam Roemisch / Ashley Northcutt / Brad Hale / George Rincones / Bobby Moody / Guy Payne / Mindy Hale / Ben Muller (current) / Teresa Matlock
For additional information on Mitchell County elections, click here.
Runnels County
May 7 will hold voting for a General Election of Runnels County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Runnels County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
For additional information on Runnels County elections, click here.
Haskell County
May 7 will hold voting for a General Election of Haskell County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Haskell County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
For additional information on Haskell County elections, click here.
Stonewall County
May 7 will hold voting for a General Election of Stonewall County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
Polls will be open at the Stonewall Community Center from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
For additional information on Stonewall County elections, click here.
Fisher County
May 7 will hold voting for a General Election of Fisher County.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.
For polling locations across Fisher County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
On the ballots:
- Constitutional Amendment Election
For additional information on Fisher County elections, click here.