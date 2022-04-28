BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – General and special elections will be held Saturday, May 7. Here is the information on types of elections and candidates from across the Big Country.

Taylor County

May 7 will hold voting for Joint General & Special Elections of Taylor County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Taylor County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

Abilene City Council- Place 5

Kyle McAlister (current) / James Sargent

Abilene City Council- Place 6

Runoff election possible

Travis Craver (current) / Dorothy Clay / Charles Byrn

Abilene Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 4

Cindy Earles (current) / Reini King

Abilene Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 5

Danny E. Wheat (current) / Jeff Carr

Abilene Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 6

Billy Enriquez (current) / Justin Anderson

Jim Ned Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 places available

Runoff election possible

Matt Higgins (current) / Michael Daggs, Jr. (current) / Dean Beasley (current) / Michael Anderson / Cam Holson / Ryan Clift

Merkel City Council- Place 2

Aaron Shae Garrett (current) / Gary Hicks

Merkel Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 3

Juanita L. Marshall / Kerry Dean Fryar (current)

City of Tye Mayor

Nancy Moore / Pam Perkins (write-in)

Alderman, Town of Buffalo Gap- 2 places available

James Carlton Mabes / April Tyler / Leonard Glasgow

Alderman, Town of Buffalo Gap, Unexpired Term

Linda McCulloch Curtis / Merry Ann Byrd

Lytle Lake Water Control and Improvement District- 2 places available

Runoff election possible

Rusty Beard / Kelly Cannon / Patty Knight / Courtney Queen / Patty Reed Knight / Anna Marie Bridge

For additional information on Taylor County elections, click here.

Brown County

May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Election of Brown County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Brown County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

Bangs City Council- 3 places available

Runoff election possible

William Lloyd / Waymond Sheppard / Greg Parrott / Marisa Craddock (current) / Danny Marney

City of Brownwood Mayor

Stephen E. Haynes (current) / Patrick McLaughlin, IV

Brown County Water Improvement District 1 Board of Directors

Runoff election possible

Joe Stieber / Brad Simpson / Bert V. Massey, II (current)

Bangs Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 year expired term

Runoff election possible

Dennis Sanchez / Eric Lykins (current) / Sandy Lehman

Bangs Independent School District Board of Trustees- 2 year unexpired term

Runoff election possible

Brooke Lloyd / Joshua Purcell / Jennifer Valdez McCoy

Early Independent School District Board of Trustees- place 4

Bobby Brinson (current) / Andrew “Cas” Castanuela

Brookesmith Independent School District Bond Election

For additional information on Taylor County elections, click here.

Nolan County

May 7 will hold voting for a Special Joint Election of Nolan County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Nolan County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

Sweetwater City Council- District 4

Stacy Boil / Jerod Peek

Sweetwater Independent School District Board of Trustees- District 5

Richard Tilley / Matt Weaver

For additional information on Nolan County elections, click here.

Jones County

May 7 will hold voting for a Special Election of Jones County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Jones County and additional information on the special election, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

For additional information on Jones County elections, click here.

Callahan County

May 7 will hold voting for a Special Election of Callahan County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Callahan County and additional information on the special election, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

Baird Independent School District bond election

Cross Plains Independent School District Board

For additional information on Callahan County elections, click here or visit the county’s Facebook page for latest updates.

Coleman County

May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Election of Coleman County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

Polls will be open at the Coleman County Courthouse from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

Santa Anna Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 places available

Runoff election possible

David Herrod (current) / Billy Perry / Michael Bruce / Davia Farley / Kourtney Guerrero / Roger Guerrero, Jr. (current)

Bangs Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 year expired term

Runoff election possible

Dennis Sanchez / Eric Lykins (current) / Sandy Lehman

Bangs Independent School District Board of Trustees- 2 year unexpired term

Runoff election possible

Brooke Lloyd / Joshua Purcell / Jennifer Valdez McCoy

For additional information on Coleman County elections, click here.

Eastland County

May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Entity and Special Election of Eastland County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Eastland County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

Eastland Independent School District Board of Trustees- place 1

Timothy Carroll / John Bird (current)

Eastland Independent School District Board of Trustees- place 2

Kimberly Fullen / Billy Bob Orsagh (current)

Eastland Memorial Hospital Board of Directors- 5 places available

Runoff election possible

John Menzies / Richard Barron / Kael Joiner (current) / Matthew Crum (current) / Donald W. Hughes / Laurie Mangum / Missy Moylan (current) / Carolyn White (current)

Ranger Independent School District Bond Election

Cisco Independent School District Board of Trustees – place 1

Mel Matthews (current) / Amanda Rogers-Bennett

Cisco College Board of Regents- place 7

Duane Hale / Staci Wilks (current)

Cisco City Council- place 1

Rick Lewis / Jason R. Whetstone

For additional information on Eastland County elections, click here.

Stephens County

May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Election of Stephens County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Stephens County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

For additional information on Stephens County elections, click here.

Shackelford County

May 7 will hold voting for a Joint Election of Shackelford County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

Polls will be open at the Coleman County Courthouse from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

Shackelford County Hospital District Board of Directors- 2 places available

Runoff election possible

Kayla Herron / Myra Hise / Mary Dickie Jones / Kraymer L. Harbold / Jason Price / Beth Roysdon / Rochelle Stewart

Leuders-Avoca Independent School District Board of Trustees- 3 places available

Runoff election possible

Russell Marley / Elizabeth Davis / Michelle Huffaker / Justine Henderson (current) / Bruce Wyatt

For additional information on Stephens County elections, click here.

Scurry County

May 7 will hold voting for a Special Joint Election of Scurry County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Scurry County, click here and choose the Polling Locations dropdown menu. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

Snyder City Council- District 3

Jeffrey Levens / Julian Dominguez

Snyder Independent School District Board of Trustees- Place 2

Brad Hinton / Isrell Lawson

For additional information on Fisher County elections, click here.

Mitchell County

May 7 will hold voting for a Special Joint Election of Mitchell County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Mitchell County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

Colorado City Council- District 3

Marcos Contreras / Niki Wallington

Westbrook Independent School District Board of Trustees- 4 places available

Runoff election possible

Ranee Dawson (current) / Adam Roemisch / Ashley Northcutt / Brad Hale / George Rincones / Bobby Moody / Guy Payne / Mindy Hale / Ben Muller (current) / Teresa Matlock

For additional information on Mitchell County elections, click here.

Runnels County

May 7 will hold voting for a General Election of Runnels County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Runnels County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

For additional information on Runnels County elections, click here.

Haskell County

May 7 will hold voting for a General Election of Haskell County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Haskell County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

For additional information on Haskell County elections, click here.

Stonewall County

May 7 will hold voting for a General Election of Stonewall County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

Polls will be open at the Stonewall Community Center from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

For additional information on Stonewall County elections, click here.

Fisher County

May 7 will hold voting for a General Election of Fisher County.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3.

For polling locations across Fisher County, click here. Polls will be open Saturday, May 7 from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

On the ballots:

Constitutional Amendment Election

For additional information on Fisher County elections, click here.

