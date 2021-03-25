How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail

STEP 1: Document the Damage
- If insured, make a claim on damaged or lost items
- Take photos of the damage regardless if you are insured or not
STEP 2: Apply for Assistance
- If you are not covered, are under-insured, or need more coverage apply with FEMA online at https://www.fema.gov/
- Uninsured individuals may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- Applications can be processed by phone at 1(800)621-3362 or by mail at the following address:
P.O. Box 10055
Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055
STEP 3: Wait for Your Application to be Processed (for many this will be the final step)
- FEMA may refer you to the Small Business Administration (SBA)
***Important documents for Steps 4 and 5***
STEP 4: Learn More about SBA Loans (steps 4 and 5 are only for those referred to the SBA)
Once referred you must fill out SBA application for process to continue (Filling out an application is not a commitment and does not mean loan must be taken)
- Homeowners qualify for up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property
- Renters qualify for up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property
- Businesses qualify for up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed (as a result of the storm)
- Small businesses and most private non-profits qualify for up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume (non disaster circumstances) *small business and non profit economic injury loans are for those suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster WITH OR WITHOUT property loss
STEP 5: Apply for SBA Assistance
- Contact the SBA Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center via email at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by phone at (800)659-2955.
- Applications will also be accepted online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov
Qualified applicants will meet the following criteria:
- CREDIT HISTORY: The SBA will decided if your credit history is acceptable
- REPAYMENT: Applicants must show the ability to repay all loans
- COLLATERAL: Collateral is required for physical loss loans over $25,000 and all EIDL loans over $25,000. *The SBA takes real estate as collateral when it is available, and the SBA will not decline a loan for lack of collateral but requires you to pledge what is available.