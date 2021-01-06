MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas

(KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has released an interactive map showing all locations where the COVID-19 vaccine is available across the state.

On Department’s website, visitors can interact with the map – which shows what type of establishment the locations are, as well as how many doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

Several vaccination sites have been established in Abilene, but options are limited elsewhere in the Big Country.

Click here to view the map and see options available in your area.

Latest Posts: