ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be holding a series of public meetings through early April, focusing on development needs and goals, neighborhood priorities, and will be receiving input from attendees. These meetings are all in effort to develop the Fiscal Year 2022 Action Plan.

Public Hearing

Monday, March 28

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

Classroom A, Admin Building

Community Meetings

Meeting # 1

Monday, March 28

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Mockingbird Public Library – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane

Meeting # 2

Tuesday, March 29

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Recreation Center – 2250 Ambler Avenue

Meeting # 3

Thursday, March 31

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Rose Park Rec Center – 2601 South 7th Street

Meeting # 4

Monday, April 4

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cobb Park Rec Center – 2302 State Street

Meeting # 5

Tuesday, April 5

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

GV Daniels – 541 North 8th Street

Meeting # 6

Thursday, April 6

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Friendship House North – 2701 Hickory Street

The City of Abilene said staff attending these meetings welcome citizen participation and encourages all to attend the meetings listed above. No votes will be taken at these meetings.

If you need assistance or special accommodations, call Neighborhood Services at (325) 437-4576, or telecommunication if you are deaf or hard-of-hearing at (325) 676-6568.