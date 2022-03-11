SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 64th annual World’s Largest Rattle Snake Roundup is back in the Big Country. Here’s a list of wheres, whens and how much:
Aside from the Rattle Snake Roundup dance, all events take place at the Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive in Sweetwater
Friday, March 11
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Doors open to the public
Adults: $10
Military: $5 (must have valid military ID)
Ages 5-12: $5
Up to age 4: Free
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
Adults: $5
Up to age 12: Free with guardian
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Guided Hunt
2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Carnival
All day pass: $35
Tickets: $1/ea
Saturday, March 12
8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Doors open to the public
Adults: $10
Military: $5 (must have valid military ID)
Ages 5-12: $5
Up to age 4: Free
Beginning at 8:00 a.m.
Cookoff
9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
Adults: $5
Up to age 12: Free with guardian
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Carnival
All day pass: $35
Tickets: $1/ea
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Guided hunts
Beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Cookoff awards
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Dance – Jaycee Barn, 307 West 4th Street
Sunday, March 13
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Doors open to the public
Adults: $10
Military: $5 (must have valid military ID)
Ages 5-12: $5
Up to age 4: Free
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
Adults: $5
Up to age 12: Free with guardian
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Guided hunts
12:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Carnival
All day pass: $35
Tickets: $1/ea
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Snake eating contest
Beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Beard contest
Beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Most pounds of snakes
Beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Longest snake