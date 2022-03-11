SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 64th annual World’s Largest Rattle Snake Roundup is back in the Big Country. Here’s a list of wheres, whens and how much:

Aside from the Rattle Snake Roundup dance, all events take place at the Nolan County Coliseum – 220 Coliseum Drive in Sweetwater

Friday, March 11

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Doors open to the public

Adults: $10

Military: $5 (must have valid military ID)

Ages 5-12: $5

Up to age 4: Free

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show

Adults: $5

Up to age 12: Free with guardian

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Guided Hunt

2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Carnival

All day pass: $35

Tickets: $1/ea

Saturday, March 12

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Doors open to the public

Adults: $10

Military: $5 (must have valid military ID)

Ages 5-12: $5

Up to age 4: Free

Beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Cookoff

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show

Adults: $5

Up to age 12: Free with guardian

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Carnival

All day pass: $35

Tickets: $1/ea

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Guided hunts

Beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Cookoff awards

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Dance – Jaycee Barn, 307 West 4th Street

Sunday, March 13

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Doors open to the public

Adults: $10

Military: $5 (must have valid military ID)

Ages 5-12: $5

Up to age 4: Free

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show

Adults: $5

Up to age 12: Free with guardian

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Guided hunts

12:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Carnival

All day pass: $35

Tickets: $1/ea

Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Snake eating contest

Beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Beard contest

Beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Most pounds of snakes

Beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Longest snake