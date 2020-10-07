Taylor Co. releases early voting times, locations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Elections office has released the times and locations for early voting.
Early voting begins Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. and runs through Oct. 30 until 9 p.m. at most locations.
To see when and where you can vote early and learn more about the voting process, see the attached documents below.
