Taylor Co. releases early voting times, locations

Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Elections office has released the times and locations for early voting.

Early voting begins Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. and runs through Oct. 30 until 9 p.m. at most locations.

To see when and where you can vote early and learn more about the voting process, see the attached documents below.

