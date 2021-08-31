West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021

The 2021 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is set to take place at the Taylor County Expo Center from September 10 – September 18.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

8:00 AM Cattle Shows: Open Polled Hereford, Open Hereford, Open Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show) – First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

6:00 PM Queen’s Contest – Horsemanship – Taylor Telecom Arena

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

7:45 AM Queen’s Contest – Livestock Show – First Financial Pavilion

8:00 AM Cattle Shows: Jr. Polled Hereford, Jr. Hereford, Jr. Angus and Jr. Red Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show) – First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

1:30PM Queen’s Contest – Interviews – General Office

6:00 PM Queen’s Contest – Dinner, Style Show, Interview & Impromptu Questions – Big Country Hall

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

8:00 AM Cattle Shows: Jr. Shorthorn Show, Pre-Jr./Jr. Miniature Hereford Show, Open Red Angus Show (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show) – First Financial Pavilion, Cattle Ring

8:00 AM Open Boer Goat Show – First Financial Pavilion, West Ring

8:00 AM CTYDA Open & Youth Dorper Show – First Financial Pavilion, Center Ring

1:30 PM Queen’s Contest – Speeches – Guitar Arena

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

8:00 AM Jr. & Open Llama Show – Guitar Arena

9:00 AM Open Miniature Hereford Cattle Show- First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 711:00 AM – 6:00 PM Creative Arts Entries received in Modern Living Mall & Round Building except for Youth and Adult Perishable Foods,Educational Exhibits and Agriculture & Horticulture entries.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

5:00 – 11:00 PM SNEAK-A-PEEK on Midway – 5 p.m. to closing. Free Admission to fairgrounds. Carnival Armbands may be purchased for $30.00. Armband allows admission to all carnival rides desired. 5:00 – 10:00 PM Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 – COLLEGE STUDENT DAY – All college students admitted free with current college ID. School day tickets good today.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open- Midway

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Commercial Vendor Building Hours – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Creative Arts Buildings Hours – Modern Living Mall & Rnd. Bldg.

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building Hours

4:00 PM – 10:00 PM Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

4:15 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall – in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall -in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:00 PM Robocar – Yellow Camaro – Roving the Midway

5:00 PM Carnival Americana opens

5:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

6:00 – 9:00 PM Magic Jay – Midway

5:30 – 10:00 PM 4-H Petting Zoo presented by Schuman Equipment and TN Truck Sales in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

6:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

6:30 PM TTTPA HOT ROD TRACTOR PULL- East Fairgrounds

7:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7:00 PM Robocar –Defender Landrover– Roving the Midway7:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:30 PM PRCA Rodeo presented by RAM & 2021 Miss West Texas Fair & Rodeo Crowning – Taylor Telecom Arena

8:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9:00 PM Robocar – Red Case Tractor – Roving the Midway9:30 PM Seth Merritt Band Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 – SCHOOL DAY – School Day tickets good today.

8:00 AM Cattle Shows: Jr. Charolais, Jr. Simmental, Jr. Beefmaster Shows – (Each show will begin 30 min. after the previous) – First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

8:00 AM Youth Market Lamb Show A – First Financial Pavilion, Center Ring (Show B will begin 30 minutes after show A.)

9:00 AM Open Haltered Longhorn Show, TLBT Youth Points Longhorn Show (Each show will begin 30 min. after the previous) – Guitar Arena

10:00 AM Jr. Rabbit Show – First Financial Pavilion

10:00 AM Steer Roping – Taylor Telecom Arena

10:30 AM Parade Sponsored by H-E-B.- Downtown Abilene

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Creative Arts Buildings Hours – Modern Living Mall & Rnd. Bldg.

11:00 AM Commercial Vendors Building Opens – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building Hours12:00 noon Educational Booth Setup-MLM Round Annex

12:00 – 3:00 PM Youth Perishable Food entries received Breads, Cookies,Cakes, & Candy Modern Living Mall

1:00 PM Carnival Americana opens

1:00 – 10:00 PM 4-H Petting Zoo presented by Schuman Equipment and TN Truck Sales in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

1:00 – 6:00 PM Agriculture and Horticulture Entries Received – Round Building

2:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Round Building

3:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

3:30 PM Robocar – Red Case Tractor – Roving the Midway

3:30 PM DJ Swink Entertainment H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

4:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 PM Robocar – Landrover Defender – Roving the Midway

6:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

6:30 PM TTTPA TRACTOR PULL- East Fairgrounds

6:30 – 8:00 PM Elvis Impersonator – Harvey McFadden H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

6:30 – 9:30 PM Magic Jay – Midway

7:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7:30 PM PRCA Rodeo presented by RAM – Taylor Telecom Arena 8:00 PM Robocar – Yellow Camaro – Roving the Midway

8:30 PM Braden Davis Band Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

9:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 – FAMILY DAY/SCHOOL DAY – School day tickets good today

8:00 AM Cattle Shows: Jr. Limousin, Jr. Brangus, Jr. ORB, Jr. Simbrah, (Each show will begin 30 min. after the previous) First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

8:00 AM Youth Longhorn TLBT Show – Guitar Arena SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 Cont’d

8:30 AM Youth Market Goat Show – First Financial Pavilion, West Ring

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Commercial Vendors Building Opens – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building Hours

12:00 Noon Open Beefmaster Show – Guitar Arena

12:15 – 2:00 PM Mutton Bustin’ Registration – Taylor Telecom Arena

1:00 PM – 10:00 PM Creative Arts Buildings Hours – Modern Living Mall & Rnd. Bldg.

1:00 PM – 10:00 PM All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open- Midway

1:00 – 10:00 PM 4-H Petting Zoo presented by Schuman Equipment and TN Truck Sales in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

1:00 PM Mutton Bustin’ presented by Whataburger – Taylor Telecom Arena

1:00 PM Carnival Americana opens

1:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

2:00 PM DJ Swink Entertainment H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

2:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

3:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

3:30 PM Robocar – Yellow Camaro – Roving the Midway

4:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 PM Robocar – Red Case Tractor – Roving the Midway

6:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

6:15 – 7:45 PM Dayne Pack Band Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

7:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7:30 PM West Texas Bulls at Night presented by Coors Banquet- Taylor Telecom Arena

8:00 PM Garcia Brothers H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

8:00 PM Robocar – Defender Landrover – Roving the Midway

9:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 $1 GROUNDS ADMISSION – SCHOOL DAY– Grounds admission is $1 for anyone ages 5+. – School day tickets good today

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Adult Cake Entries Received – Modern Living Mall (West Door Only)

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Commercial Vendors Building Hours – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Creative Arts Buildings Hours – Modern Living Mall & Rnd. Bldg.

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building Hours

4:00 PM – 10:00 PM All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

4:15 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:00 PM Carnival Americana opens

5:00 PM Robocar –Defender Landrover – Roving the Midway

5:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:30 PM DJ Swink Entertainment H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

6:00 – 10:00 PM 4-H Petting Zoo presented by Schuman Equipment and TN Truck Sales in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

6:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:00 PM Robocar – Yellow Camaro – Roving the Midway

7:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:45 PM Parkside Band Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

8:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9:00 PM Robocar – Red Case Tractor– Roving the Midway



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 – $2 per RIDE Night-Carnival rides are $2/ride. School day tickets good today

9:00 AM – 11:00 PM Adult Candy Entries Received – Modern Living Mall (West Door Only)

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Food & Fiber Day hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Commercial Vendors Building Hours – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Creative Arts Buildings Hours – Modern Living Mall & Rnd. Bldg.

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Inclusive Event for Guests with Special Needs- Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Bubble Gum Contest Registration – Guitar Arena

4:00 PM Bubble Gum Contest – Guitar Arena

4:00 PM – 10:00 PM All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

4:15 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:00 PM Carnival Americana opens

5:00 PM Robocar – Red Case Tractor – Roving the Midway

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building Hours

5:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 – 6:00 PM Kid’s Fun Show Registration – Guitar Arena

5:30 – 10:00 PM 4-H Petting Zoo presented by Schuman Equipment and TN Truck Sales in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

6:00 PM Kid’s Fun Show – Guitar Arena

6:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7:00 PM Robocar – Defender Landrover – Roving the Midway

7:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:30 PM Austin Meade Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

8:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

8:45 PM Kolby Cooper Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

9:00 PM Robocar – Yellow Camaro – Roving the Midway



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 – Senior Citizens Day- Sponsored by Lyndale Abilene & Lyndale Memory Care Free admission to all seniors 60+ years: must show ID.

9:00 – 11:00 AM Adult Bread Entries Received – Modern Living Mall (West Door Only)

9:00 AM – 10:00 PM Creative Arts Buildings Hours – Modern Living Mall & Rnd. Bldg.

10:00 AM – 3:30 PM Senior Citizens Activities – H-E-B Entertainment Pav.

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Commercial Vendors Building Hours – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building Hours

12:00 – 1:00 PM Elvis Impersonator – Harvey McFadden – H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

12:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

2:00 PM Christy Patton – H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

2:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

4:15 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:00 PM Robocar – Red Case Tractor – Roving the Midway

5:00 PM Carnival Americana opens

5:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 – 10:00 PM 4-H Petting Zoo presented by Schuman Equipment and TN Truck Sales in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

6:00 PM Grant & Randy – The Two Man Band Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

6:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:00 PM Robocar – Yellow Camaro – Roving the Midway

7:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

8:00 PM Jody Nix Concert – H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

8:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9:00 PM Robocar – Defender Landrover – Roving the Midway



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 – CANTASTIC NIGHT Sponsored by Coca-Cola, Free grounds admission for 6 empty Coca-Cola product cans. Benefits Habitat for Humanity

8:00 AM PRCA Rodeo Slack – Taylor Telecom Arena

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Adult Pie Entries Received – Modern Living Mall (West Door Only)

1:00 – 4:00 PM Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

2:00 – 10:00 PM Commercial Vendor Building Hours – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Creative Arts Buildings Hours – Modern Living Mall & Rnd. Bldg.

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building Hours

4:00 – 10:00 PM All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

4:15 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:00 PM Cantastic Night Begins

5:00 PM Robocar – Red Case Tractor – Roving the Midway

5:00 PM Carnival Americana opens

5:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:30 PM – 10:00 PM 4-H Petting Zoo presented by Schuman Equipment and TN Truck Sales in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

6:00 – 9:00 PM Magic Jay – Midway

6:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:00 PM Grant & Randy – The Two Man Band Concert Near Capital Farm Credit Display Building

7:00 PM Robocar – Defender Landrover – Roving the Midway

7:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7:30 PM PRCA Rodeo presented by RAM- Taylor Telecom Arena

7:45 PM Colton Fox Concert – H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

8:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9:00 PM Robocar – Yellow Camaro – Roving the Midway



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 – Coors Rodeo Day

9:00 AM Steers Weigh-In and Classifying

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Adult Cookie Entries Received – Modern Living Mall (West Door Only)

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Commercial Vendors Building Hours – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2:00 PM – 10:00 PM Creative Arts Buildings Hours – Modern Living Mall & Rnd. Bldg.

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building Hours

4:00 PM – 10:00 PM All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

4:15 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena5:00 PM Robocar – Defender Landrover – Roving the Midway

4:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:00 PM Carnival Americana opens

5:30 PM Grant & Randy – The Two Man Band Concert Near Capital Farm Credit Display Building

5:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:30 PM – 10:00 PM 4-H Petting Zoo presented by Schuman Equipment and TN Truck Sales in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

6:00 – 9:00 PM Magic Jay – Midway

6:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7:00 PM Robocar – Yellow Camaro – Roving the Midway7:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

7:30 PM PRCA Rodeo presented by RAM– Taylor Telecom Arena7:30 PM Curtis Grimes Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

8:30 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9:00 PM Robocar – Red Case Tractor – Roving the Midway

9:00 PM Mike Ryan Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00 AM Junior Steer Show — First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

8:00 AM Open Breeding Sheep Show — First Financial Pavilion Ctr Ring

8:30 AM Youth Jackpot Swine Show — First Financial Pavilion West Ring

9:00 AM Open Poultry Show – First Financial Pavilion

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Creative Arts Buildings Hours – Modern Living Mall & Rnd. Bldg.

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Open – Midway

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Allsups Exotic Animal and Sensory Building Hours

11:00 AM Commercial Vendors Building Opens – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

1:00 PM Carnival Americana opens

1:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

1:00 – 10:00 PM 4-H Petting Zoo presented by Schuman Equipment and TN Truck Sales in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

2:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

2:30 PM DJ Swink Entertainment H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

3:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

3:30 PM Robocar –Yellow Camaro– Roving the Midway

4:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:00 PM Grant & Randy – The Two Man Band Concert Near Capital Farm Credit Display Building

5:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

5:30 PM Robocar – Red Case Tractor – Roving the Midway

6:00 PM H-E-B Spotlight Kitchen – Chef Darlene – Round Building

6:30 – 9:30 PM Magic Jay – Midway

7:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7:00PM Ariel Hutchins Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage

7:30 PM PRCA Rodeo presented by RAM– Taylor Telecom Arena

8:00 PM Robocar –Defender Landrover – Roving the Midway

9:00 PM Pig Races presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9:00 PM Brandon Rhyder Concert H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion on the Reliant Energy Stage



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

11:00 AM-6:00 PM ALL ENTRIES IN THE MODERN LIVING MALL & ROUND BUILDING must be picked up. Premium money will be paid in both buildings.