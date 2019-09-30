Donut Be A Bully

Teachers – Thank you for guiding, motivating, and inspiring your students on a daily basis, for shaping our youth into better people, and for helping to make our world a better place — one kind act at a time!



Click HERE to download the Classroom Kindness Challenge Board!



Please note: This particular contest is for teachers only – 1 entry per teacher/classroom. Classrooms must be located within the KTAB-TV viewing area. Thank you!

DIRECTIONS:

As a class, complete the tasks listed in each square, crossing them out as you go. You can complete as many as possible in one day, or spread them out over the course of a few days. (You may use one sheet to complete the tasks together as a class.)

HOW TO SUBMIT ENTRY WHEN CHALLENGE BOARD IS COMPLETE:

Upload a photo of you and your students holding up the completed challenge board to THIS PAGE (below). Challenges must be completed with photo uploaded to the contesting page.