Callahan County elects new sheriff after controversy with previous candidates

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Callahan County has elected new sheriff after months of controversy surrounding both previous candidates.

Eric Pechacek, the only candidate to make it onto the November ballot, won by 87%. A write-in candidate, Phillip Rodriguez, did give him some competition, securing 13% of the votes.

Pechacek was not the on the ballot during the March Primaries. Instead, Rick Jowers, who won the primary, rejected his nomination.

Jowers and his competitor Leroy Foley both made false claims about their military service during a public candidate forum.

Foley falsely said he has received Silver Star and Purple Heart medals, and Jowers admitted he lied about the rank of his service.

Both men are currently under investigation for these claims.

Jowers was serving as Chief Deputy of Callahan County when he announced his intention to run for sheriff, however, he resigned from his position after the investigation began.

