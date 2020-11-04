Dawn Buckingham remains in Texas Senate District 24

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dawn Buckingham will remain as the senator for Texas District 24.

Buckingham was projected to be reelected by a vote of 69%, beating opponent Clayton Tucker, who only got 31% of the vote with 68% of precincts reporting.

Her first term in the Texas Senate began in 2017, and since then, she has served on the following committees:

  • Criminal Justice Committee, Texas State Senate
  • Health & Human Services Committee, Texas State Senate
  • Higher Education Committee, Texas State Senate
  • Nominations Committee, Texas State Senate, Chair
  • Veteran Affairs & Border Security

Click here to get the latest election results from around the Big Country.

Latest Posts:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News