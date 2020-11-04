Dawn Buckingham remains in Texas Senate District 24

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dawn Buckingham will remain as the senator for Texas District 24.

Buckingham was projected to be reelected by a vote of 69%, beating opponent Clayton Tucker, who only got 31% of the vote with 68% of precincts reporting.

Her first term in the Texas Senate began in 2017, and since then, she has served on the following committees:

Criminal Justice Committee, Texas State Senate

Health & Human Services Committee, Texas State Senate

Higher Education Committee, Texas State Senate

Nominations Committee, Texas State Senate, Chair

Veteran Affairs & Border Security

Click here to get the latest election results from around the Big Country.

Latest Posts:



