Donna Albus keeps seat on Abilene City Council

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Donna Albus will be keeping her seat on Abilene’s City Council for Place 3.

She was re-elected to serve on the council during Tuesday night’s election by a vote of 63%. Competitors Sheria Ford Davis and Anthony Jojola got 21% and 16% of the votes respectively.

Albus, who is known for her part in saving the Grace Museum and for her work with several organizations around the city, has spent the last 3 years on council learning the issues that are close to the local community.

During her continued reign on council, she will keep advocating for small businesses and new tourism opportunities for Abilene.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide local election results. Check here for the latest information.

