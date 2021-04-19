Two days left for early voting in Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Only two days of early voting remain for municipal and school elections across Abilene and the Big Country.

In Abilene, both Abilene City Council Place 1 and Place 2 are up for grabs.

Place 1, Abilene City Council

Place 2, Abilene City Council

Place 1 puts Incumbent Shane Price against Stephen Hunt.

Price, the incumbent, has been in office since 2009. Hunt is an Air Force Reservist.



Place 2 is the position being vacated by Abilene businessman Jack Rentz.

This race puts longtime Abilene police lieutenant Lynn Beard against marketer Garrett Hubbard.

Early voting started on Monday, April 19 and runs through Tuesday, April 27.

Election Day is Saturday, May 1.

Early voting locations in Abilene:

In Brownood, there is a special election for City Council Ward 3. This race puts Linda Heitman against Melody Nowowiejski.

Early voting locations in Brown County:

Many other cities and schools are also having elections on May 1.