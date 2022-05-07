ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Incumbent councilman Kyle McAlister has been re-elected to serve his fourth term in Abilene.
During General Elections May 7, McAlister beat opponent James Sargent by a vote of 61% to 39%, securing his seat for Abilene City Council Place 5.
This will be McAlister’s fourth term on council, where he has been a big advocate for growing businesses, protecting city finances, and addressing infrastructure issues.
McAlister says he is keeping the following goals in mind this term:
- Be proactive in addressing future needs like water, street maintenance, and basic services
- Budget conservatively and spend conservatively
- Continue to create a strong business climate that will entice new business to Abilene, while encouraging existing businesses to grow
- Keep our citizens safe with strong police and fire protection
McAlister has a degree in Radio and Broadcasting from Abilene Christian University and likes to officiate soccer in his free time.
