ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Incumbent councilman Kyle McAlister has been re-elected to serve his fourth term in Abilene.

During General Elections May 7, McAlister beat opponent James Sargent by a vote of 61% to 39%, securing his seat for Abilene City Council Place 5.

This will be McAlister’s fourth term on council, where he has been a big advocate for growing businesses, protecting city finances, and addressing infrastructure issues.

McAlister says he is keeping the following goals in mind this term:

Be proactive in addressing future needs like water, street maintenance, and basic services

Budget conservatively and spend conservatively

Continue to create a strong business climate that will entice new business to Abilene, while encouraging existing businesses to grow

Keep our citizens safe with strong police and fire protection

McAlister has a degree in Radio and Broadcasting from Abilene Christian University and likes to officiate soccer in his free time.

Elections are ongoing across the Big Country. Get the latest results here.