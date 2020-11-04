Mayor Anthony Williams wins 2nd term in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams has been elected to serve his 2nd term in Abilene, securing his seat for 3 more years.

Williams was projected to beat challenger Cynthia Alvidrez by a vote of 81% to 19%.

The election between Williams and Alvidrez was initially supposed to happen in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed until November.

Before serving as Mayor, Williams was on the Abilene City Council for 16 years.

He currently works as the Advancement and Executive Community Relations Officer for Abilene Christian University and serves as a Board Member for Community in Schools.

During his tenure as Mayor, Williams has focused on growing the economy and working to build relationships between different areas of the community.

