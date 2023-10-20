TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting begins in Texas Monday for the upcoming November election.
Polling locations will be open across Taylor County for early voting October 23 through November 3.
Locations and times are as follows:
|October 23rd – October 27th (Monday – Friday)
23 de octubre – 27 de octubre (Lunes – Viernes)
|Times
|Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Suite 101A
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX (Movie theatre corridor)
|10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street, Abilene, TX (East entrance, main foyer)
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Wylie Performing Arts Center – 4502 Antilley Road, Abilene, TX (Main foyer)
|10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.
|Merkel ISD Administration Building – 314 Manchester, Merkel, TX 79536
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Jim Ned CISD Administration Building – 441 Graham Street, Tuscola, TX 79562
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|October 28th (Saturday) 28 de octubre (Sabado)
|Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Suite 101A
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX (Movie theatre corridor)
|10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|October 29th (Sunday) 29 de octubre (Domingo)
|Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Suite 101A
|1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX (Movie theatre corridor)
|1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|October 30th – November 1st (Monday-Wednesday) 30 de octubre – 1 de noviembre (Lunes – Miércoles)
|Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Suite 101A
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Wylie Performing Arts Center – 4502 Antilley Road, Abilene, TX (Main foyer)
|10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.
|October 30th – November 3rd (Monday-Friday) 30 de octubre – 3 de noviembre (Lunes – Viernes)
|Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX (Movie theatre corridor)
|10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street, Abilene, TX (East entrance, main foyer)
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Merkel ISD Administration Building – 314 Manchester, Merkel, TX 79536
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Jim Ned CISD Administration Building – 441 Graham Street, Tuscola, TX 79562
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|EXTENDED HOURS – HORAS EXTENDIDAS
|November 2nd & November 3rd (Thursday & Friday) 2 de noviembre y 3 de noviembre (Jueves y Viernes)
|Taylor County Plaza – 400 Oak Street, Suite 101A
|7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Wylie Performing Arts Center – 4502 Antilley Road,, Abilene, TX (Main foyer)
|7:00 a.m.– 7:00 p.m.