Recently re-elected Rep. Jodey Arrington discusses plans for 117th legislative session

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Recently re-elected representative Jodey Arrington says he has more than a few things he’d like to get done in his third term.

“We’ve had some great successes in four years, a lot of them,” said Jodey Arrington, U.S. House Representative, Texas District 19.

Like his hand in passing key legislation to get the B-21 Raider to Dyess Air Force Base.

“But there are some big challenges and opportunities in the future,” said Arrington.

Challenges for the 117th legislative session like further securing the B-21.

“The top of the list would be transitioning from the B-1 Bomber to the next-generation B-21 bomber at Dyess Air Force Base to make sure it’s a seamless transition, we have the least disruptions,” said Arrington.

Arrington also plans to help West Texas by improving rural health care.

“’ Secondly, I’d say rural health care,” said Arrington. “Making sure there’s sustainable health care infrastructure for rural communities for communities who produce food fuel and fiber.”

Arrington also wants to ensure that a bill is passed for highway infrastructure.

“Every 5 years, we do a highway bill, it’s an omnibus, a large legislative package that provides funding in partnership with states to upgrade and modernize and build out our highway system,” said Arrington.

Arrington says it is normally a bipartisan issue but has fallen victim to hyperpartisanship and was pushed to the next session. However, Arrington started the only bipartisan caucus in Washington for handling national debt and hopes to work on the United States financial crisis.

“We’ll never change out those root problems without Republicans and Democrats coming together,” said Arrington.