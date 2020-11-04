Stan Lambert reelected to Texas House of Representatives District 71

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stan Lambert has been reelected to Texas House of Representatives District 71.

Lambert was projected to win the election at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night by 78% to 22%, beating challenger Samuel Hatton.

This is Lambert’s second term in office. He was previously elected in 2017 after serving on the Abilene ISD School Board of Trustees for many years.

During his time in the Texas Congress, Lambert has served on the following committees:

Insurance Committee, Texas House of Representatives

Pensions, Investments and Financial Services Committee, Texas House of Representatives

Pensions, Investments and Financial Services Committee, Texas House of Representatives Defense and Veterans’ Affairs

Energy Resources

