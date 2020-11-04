U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington re-elected to serve District 19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington has been re-elected to serve District 19.

He was projected to win his 3rd term in the House of Representatives Tuesday night, beating Democratic opponent Tom Watson by a vote of 75% to 23% with 66% of precincts reporting.

Congressman Jodey Arrington was first elected to the U.S. District 19 seat in 2016.

Since then, he has served on the House Agriculture Committee, House Budget Committee, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform, and now the House Committee on Ways and Means.

