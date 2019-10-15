Aaron Watson dedicates concert to Texas girl battling cancer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) Another Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo has come to an end, but without a doubt the highlight of the 67th annual event was watching a little girl’s dream come true.

Thousands of people came to see the fair’s opening weekend headliner, Texas Country music artist Aaron Watson, however, they left as fans of Layla Evetts.

The 6-year-old from Riesel and Joshua is fighting terminal brain cancer.

With the help from the local community, Watson made his concert a night Layla would never forget.

“Not the Heart O’ Texas Fair–but Laylapalooza,” Watson told KWTX in an exclusive pre-concert interview.

“I’m just really going to dote on her, I’m going to be neglecting other girls in the crowd tonight.”

The country singer learned about Layla’s story a few weeks ago in a text from KWTX news anchor Julie Hays who befriended Watson while they both were students at Abilene Christian University.

“We met in college, it’s been neat to watch her career grow, she’s just a sweetheart,” said Watson.

“Any bum can strum a guitar, you’ve got to thank Julie, it was her idea, I give her all the credit.”

