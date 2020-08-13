Abilene Cinemark theaters, Paramount to reopen later this month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Cinemark theaters and the Paramount are set to reopen later this month.

Both Cinemark XD on the north side of town, Century 12 on John Knox Drive, and the Historic Paramount Theatre downtown have August reopening dates.

It’s unknown when the theater in the Mall of Abilene is set to open. The Premiere theater website shows it is still temporarily closed.

Cinemark XD , located at 672 E Overland Trail, is set to open August 21

, located at 672 E Overland Trail, is set to open August 21 The Paramount , located at 352 Cypress Street, is set to open August 22

, located at 352 Cypress Street, is set to open August 22 Century 12, located at 3818 John Knox Drive, is set to open August 28

Tickets can be bought in advance here for Cinemark XD and here for Century 12.

The Paramount will be showing The Muppet Movie for $2 a ticket. Visit their website to learn more.

“As we begin thoughtfully reopening theatres, the health and well-being of our guests, employees and communities is a top priority,” Cinemark’s website states. “You will notice greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of your movie-going experience.”

Click here to read more about all the extra measures Cinemark is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

