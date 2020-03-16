Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
Live Now
Watch Live: City of Abilene, Taylor Co. hosting joint news conference on COVID-19
1  of  41
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Actor Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

Entertainment

by: Kaitlin Flanigan

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Idris Elba has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the actor told fans on social media Monday.

Elba told fans he tested positive for COVID-19, but added he has “been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus” after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive.

“Look, this is serious, you know? Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands — beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it,” he told fans in a video posted to social media.

Elba also clarified that he isn’t currently showing symptoms of COVID-19 himself.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss