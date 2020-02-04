Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
1  of  56
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Anson ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Callahan County Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Haskell Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Highland ISD Ira ISD Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shackelford County Courthouse Snyder ISD Stamford ISD Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Offices Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Throckmorton ISD Wallace Senior Center Winters ISD Zephyr ISD

After Oprah’s exit, Russell Simmons doc acquired by HBO Max

Entertainment

by: JAKE COYLE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sil Lai Abrams, Amy Ziering, Kirby Dick, Drew Dixon, Sheri Hines

Sil Lai Abrams, from back left, director Amy Ziering, director Kirby Dick, Drew Dixon, bottom left, and Sheri Hines pose for a portrait to promote the film “On the Record” at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The documentary about several women who have accused Russell Simmons of sexual abuse has found a distributor after Oprah Winfrey’s exit from the film left it in the lurch.

HBO Max on Monday said it acquired Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s film, “On the Record,” following its premiere last week at the Sundance Film Festival. Along with other stories, “On the Record” tracks the decision of music executive Drew Dixon to publicly state that her then-boss Simmons raped her at his New York home in 1995.

Simmons, the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, has denied all accusations of sexual abuse.

“On the Record” had been set to be released by Apple TV Plus, with Winfrey as an executive producer. But in the weeks ahead of the film’s Sundance premiere, Winfrey departed the film because she said she that while she believed Dixon, she felt more reporting was needed on her story.

Yet “On the Record” made a strong impression at Sundance, where standing ovations greeted Dixon and other accusers, including Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Hines. Critics called the film a powerful documentary that brings issues of race into #MeToo discussions.

“The fierce determination of Drew Dixon and all the women who bravely chose to share their stories in ‘On the Record’ moved us profoundly,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss