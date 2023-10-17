NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maren Morris has filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd, citing the prominent country music couple’s “irreconcilable differences” after five years of marriage.

Morris filed the divorce complaint in Nashville circuit court on Oct. 2, writing that the couple have been separated since that date. They were married in March 2018.

Morris and Hurd have one 3-year-old son, Hayes, who has lived with them in Nashville since he was born.

According to the filing, Morris and Hurd “are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage.” Morris also filed proof that she has already completed a parenting seminar generally required in divorce cases.

Representatives for Morris and Hurd could not immediately be reached for comment about the divorce filing.

The Grammy-award winning Morris, who is from Texas, is best known for platinum country hits like “The Bones,” “My Church” and her 2018 dance hit “The Middle” with EDM DJ Zedd, which proved Morris’ musical interests stretched beyond the confines of genre and ushered her into the pop mainstream.

She joined the country music supergroup The Highwomen in 2019. Recently, she made the decision to step away from country music.

“I felt like I don’t want to say goodbye, but I really cannot participate in the really toxic arms of this institution anymore,” she told the New York Times’ Popcast podcast.

She has long been vocal about sexuality, femininity, politics and her acknowledgement of country music’s racist history.

The Chicago-born Hurd began his career as a songwriter, composing songs for Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton – including the 2014 No. 1 country radio hit, “Lonely Tonight,” for Shelton and featuring Ashley Monroe.

He has been writing with Morris since her first major label album, “Hero,” was released in 2016 and hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200. His debut solo album, “Pelago,” was released on Sony Music Nashville in 2021. The album’s most successful single is a collaboration with Morris titled “Chasing After You.”

