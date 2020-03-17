1  of  44
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Author Rick Atkinson wins $50,000 history prize

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows the cover of “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777,” left, and a portrait of author Rick Atkinson. Military historian Atkinson has won a $50,000 prize for his first of three planned volumes on the Revolutionary War. The New-York Historical Society announced Tuesday that Atkinson had received the Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize. (Holt, left, and Elliott O’Donovan via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Military historian Rick Atkinson has won a $50,000 prize for his first of three planned volumes on the Revolutionary War.

The New-York Historical Society announced Tuesday that Atkinson had received the Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize for “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777.” Pam Schafler, chair of the society’s board of trustees, called the book “riveting, illuminating and wonderfully provocative.”

Atkinson is also known for his “Liberation Trilogy” on World War II. He won a Pulitzer Prize for the first volume, “An Army at Dawn: The War in North Africa, 1942–1943.”

Previous winners of the Zalaznick prize include Robert Caro, Jill Lepore and Ron Chernow.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss