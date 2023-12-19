ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD’s Soundwave Handbell Choir found themselves to be the holiday bells of the Mall of Abilene on Tuesday, as they put on a show for family, friends, and shoppers in the name of spreading holiday cheer.

“We hope that we reinvigor their particular holiday spirit by being able to hear handbells, which we don’t get to hear as often anymore in the holiday season,” said Soundwave’s director, Eric Logan.

Just outside of Dillard’s and between Icing and KGN Jewelers, the young musicians played songs including Away in a Manger, Carol of the Bells, and more festive favorites to mark the season.

“To watch these students perform and watch the joy that they have, and what they do, and what we’re sharing to them; we hope makes everybody’s December a little bit more special,” Logan added.

Classes of Soundwave have been ringing for 45 years now, Logan told KTAB/KRBC. It’s a program open to Abilene and Cooper high schools’ students in the Special Education program, which allows the students to earn their letter jackets.