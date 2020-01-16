Live Now
Abilene police and Abilene ISD hold joint press conference regarding morning stabbing

DISH

Ben & Jerry’s creates ‘Netflix and Chilll’d’ ice cream

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Ice cream makers Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up with Netflix to create a new flavor.

It’s called “Netflix and Chilll’d.’

It has a peanut butter ice cream base and includes pretzels and fudge brownie pieces.

There’s a non-dairy option too.

You can go to the Ben & Jerry’s website to learn about participating stores and when you can try the new flavor for yourself.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss