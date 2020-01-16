Ben & Jerry’s creates ‘Netflix and Chilll’d’ ice cream

(CNN) — Ice cream makers Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up with Netflix to create a new flavor.
It’s called “Netflix and Chilll’d.’
It has a peanut butter ice cream base and includes pretzels and fudge brownie pieces.
There’s a non-dairy option too.
You can go to the Ben & Jerry’s website to learn about participating stores and when you can try the new flavor for yourself.
