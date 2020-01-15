Big Brothers Big Sisters needs volunteers, find out how to sign up

NEW YORK (AP) — Judd Apatow's “The King of Staten Island," starring Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live," will make its premiere as the opening night film at this year's South by Southwest Film Festival.

The Austin, Texas, festival on Wednesday announced that “The King of Staten Island” will kick off SXSW on March 13. The movie, Apatow's first fiction film as director since 2015's “Trainwreck,” is Davidson's highest profile project yet.