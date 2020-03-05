Big Country steakhouse owner to appear on Rachael Ray cooking show

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country steakhouse owner will appear on an upcoming episode of Rachael Ray’s cooking show.

Tom Perini, owner of the Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, will be on Rachael Ray Friday, March 6 to discuss his new cookbook, which he co-wrote with his wife.

Then, he will show Rachael how to make an oven-roasted beef tenderloin.

The episode is set to air on KRBC at 1:00 p.m., and Tom will be in the second half of the show.

The Perini Ranch website describe’s the restaurant’s history as follows:

Tom Perini’s love for ranch life began as a young boy, growing up and working on his family’s ranch. In 1973 he turned that passion into a career and has since become America’s quintessential cowboy gourmet. After perfecting the traditional cowboy cuisine and creating a few recipes of his own, Perini moved from the back of the chuck wagon into his own restaurant on the family’s working ranch. Since 1983, Perini Ranch Steakhouse has served as home to the best chuck wagon style food in America. Perini Ranch Steakhouse is proudly located on the Perini Ranch in Buffalo Gap, Texas (population 463).

