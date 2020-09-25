Billie Lourd introduces newborn son in surprise announcement

FILE – In this Saturday, May 18, 2019 file photo, Billie Lourd attends “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” FYC event at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Actress Billie Lourd has announced the birth of her son. Lourd announced on her social media Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 that she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, welcomed their newborn son into the world (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Billie Lourd has announced the birth of her son.

Lourd announced on her social media Friday that she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, welcomed their newborn son into the world. She is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 following a heart attack.

The announcement came as a surprise, since Lourd’s pregnancy was not made public.

The “American Horror Story” star shared a photo of their son’s feet. The caption read “Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell” with blue heart and crown emojis.

In June, Rydell announced their engagement with a series of photos and a video of the couple. His caption read “She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”