Book of Boba Fett: ‘The Mandalorian’ post-credits scene suggests new Star Wars project

(WCMH) — A post-credits scene in the season finale of The Mandalorian contains an announcement of a series focusing on fan-favorite Boba Fett.

Minor spoilers for the season finale of The Mandalorian are below.

After the final credits of the episode that was released Friday, the twin suns of frequent Star Wars setting Tattooine are revealed. The scene then cuts to Jabba’s palace, now occupied by Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s old henchman.

Fennec Shand, played by Ming Na Wen, enters the palace, and starts shooting. A woman chained to the throne is then freed.

Boba Fett then enters the palace, shoots Bib Fortuna, and takes a seat on Jabba’s throne. The scene then fades to black, with text announcing that the Book of Boba Fett is coming in December 2021.

Last week, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek announced plans for 10 Star Wars series spinoffs coming to Disney+. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is slated to premiere in December of 2021.

It’s not entirely clear whether The Book of Boba Fett will be a show of its own, or serve as Season 3 of The Mandalorian.