BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story! Broadway show coming to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – After nearly eighteen months – it's time to get back to the theatre! Celebrity Attractions is kicking off the Abilene Broadway series with a party – BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story! On the back of incredibly successful Tours in 2015, 2016 AND 2018, BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story – the show that inspired a generation of multi-million selling juke-box musicals including Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, Million Dollar Quartet, and We Will Rock You – is making its Abilene premiere on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 pm.

Now in its 31st Amazing year and seen by over 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy speaks an international language and continues to have audiences from 8 to 80 rockin’ in the aisles across the globe.

Loved by critics and audiences alike, Buddy tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months the Texas-born boy revolutionized the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

Boasting a phenomenally multi-talented cast, together they present two terrific hours of music with over 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

With the Big Bopper’s Chantilly Lace and Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba completing a stellar musical line-up, Buddy is a not to be missed evening of feel-good family entertainment

Buddy’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, says of the show: “When we opened the show we never imagined Buddy’s music and story would still be rocking stages and entertaining audiences around the world week-in week-out over 25 years later. I believe this is testament to a great show – the first of its kind – and to the enduring appeal of Buddy Holly and what he represents; a youthful energy, huge talent and creativity, combined with a determination to make a lasting impression in this world.”

Writer Alan Janes says, “Audiences dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period but whose music will be remembered forever.”

“FORGET ABOUT FEEL-GOOD. BUDDY IS FEEL-GREAT” Peter Birnie, Vancouver Sun

SENDS PEOPLE OUT OF THE THEATER ON AN UNSTOPPABLE HIGH….SENSATIONAL” Steve Morse, The Boston Globe

“YOU’LL LIKELY NOT TO HAVE MORE FUN IN A THEATER THIS SEASON”

Ellen Sterling, BroadwayWorld.com

BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story is welcomed in Abilene by Sharon Riley's Lytle Land & Cattle and Sharon's Barbecue Catering, and First National Bank Albany • Breckenridge. This show kicks off Celebrity Attractions' 2021-2022 Broadway Season in Abilene which also includes AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN the Musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, and WAITRESS plus an add-on production of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical.

