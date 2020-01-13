Cardi B might run for Congress

(KRON) – Cardi B for senator?
The Grammy Award-winning rapper tweeted over the weekend that she’s interested in being a politician, and that she’d share more details soon.
Cardi B said on Sunday, “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up, I can be part of Congress. I… have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”
This isn’t the first time the rapper has shown an interest in politics.
Over the summer, she partnered with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
They made a campaign video in which she asked him questions submitted by her fans, ranging from Dreamers to police brutality to wages.
In 2018, Cardi B told GQ magazine she loves political science, government, and is “obsessed” with presidents and how the system works.
