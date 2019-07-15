“CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” to debut tonight

This image released by CBS shows Norah O’Donnell, host of the new “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.” S News is making changes with its evening newscast, and the first happens on Monday, July 15, 2019, when Norah O’Donnell takes over as anchor. The second comes in the fall, when the network pulls up stakes from its New York headquarters and moves into a new studio in Washington. (Michele Crowe/CBS via AP)

(CBS) – The “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” will debut Monday, July 15 from New York, the network announced Sunday, with a permanent move to Washington, D.C., expected this fall.

O’Donnell will be anchor and managing editor of the show, and will also be lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights. O’Donnell will continue as a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

O’Donnell was named anchor in May, and she and network executives have laid out a vision for a broadcast that emphasizes unbiased, original reporting on important stories that affect people’s lives around the world.

“There is a real hunger for an independent source of news, and that starts with Norah O’Donnell,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer. “She has traveled the world reporting the most important stories of our time and has covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill. She is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time.”

“What happens here impacts the country and the world. We are going to provide context, depth and analysis,” O’Donnell said during a recent visit to Washington, D.C., CBS affiliate WUSA-TV. “What we want to do at the ‘CBS Evening News’ is be a source of information, not affirmation.”

“CBS Evening News” airs every weeknight at 6:30 p.m. ET, and at 10 p.m. ET on CBSN, the streaming service of CBS News.