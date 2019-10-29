Country singer Ned LeDoux’s 2-year-old daughter dies after choking

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WGN) – Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife are mourning the loss of their daughter.

LeDoux said on Facebook that his two-year-old daughter Haven died in a “tragic choking accident” at their home on October 20. He said that he and his wife, Morgan, are in mourning, and asked for privacy.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss