Country singer Ned LeDoux’s 2-year-old daughter dies after choking

TAMPA (WGN) – Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife are mourning the loss of their daughter.
LeDoux said on Facebook that his two-year-old daughter Haven died in a “tragic choking accident” at their home on October 20. He said that he and his wife, Morgan, are in mourning, and asked for privacy.
