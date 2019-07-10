Cristela Alonzo calls her book a ‘mixtape memoir’

FILE – This June 10, 2017 file photo shows Cristela Alonzo at the LA Premiere of “Cars 3” in Anaheim, Calif. Alonzo is telling her story in words and music, what she calls a “mixtape memoir.” The actress and producer’s book, “Music To My Years,” comes out Oct. 8. She will track her rise from living with her family in an abandoned diner to her fame as creator and star of the sitcom “Cristela” and stand-up performer featured in the Netflix special “Lower Classy.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristela Alonzo is telling her story in words and music, what she calls a “mixtape memoir.”

The actress and producer’s book, “Music to My Years,” comes out Oct. 8. She will track her rise from living with her family in an abandoned diner to her fame as creator and star of the sitcom “Cristela,” and stand-up performer featured in the Netflix special “Lower Classy.” The link is music and television and how they helped define moments in her life, like how the theme to “The Golden Girls” led to a trip to the principal’s office.

In a statement issued Wednesday through Atria Books, Alonzo said she wasn’t inspired by “ego” but out of a desire to connect her story to others.

“Also,” she says of her book, “there’s jokes in it.”