Disney dream job? Get paid to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

(WJW) – Are you a big Disney fan? You could earn $1,000 just for watching all your favorite movies.
In anticipation of the launch of the new Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, the website Reviews.org is selecting one Disney fan to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.
There are a few requirements:
— You must be 18 or older
— You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
— You must be “swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.”
If you’re chosen as the biggest Disney fan, you’ll also get a subscription to Disney+ for a year and a Disney-themed movie watching kit including a mouse-themed blanket, four cups, a Pixar popcorn popper and movie theater popcorn kernels.
There is a list of movies you must watch:
- 101 Dalmatian
- Aladdin
- Boy Meets World
- Cars
- DuckTales
- Finding Nemo
- Frozen
- Hercules
- High School Musical
- The Incredibles
- Kim Possible
- Lilo and Stitch
- The Lion King
- The Little Mermaid
- Malcolm in the Middle
- The Mandalorian
- Moana
- Monsters University
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Ratatouille
- Remember the Titans
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Simpsons
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- That’s So Raven
- Toy Story
- Up
- Wall-E
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Zootopia
To apply, you’ll need to answer a few questions and submit a video review of your favorite Disney movie.
For more, click here.
