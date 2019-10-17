Disney dream job? Get paid to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

by: FOX8WEBCENTRAL

(WJW) – Are you a big Disney fan? You could earn $1,000 just for watching all your favorite movies.

In anticipation of the launch of the new Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, the website Reviews.org is selecting one Disney fan to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.

There are a few requirements:
— You must be 18 or older
— You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
— You must be “swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.”

If you’re chosen as the biggest Disney fan, you’ll also get a subscription to Disney+ for a year and a Disney-themed movie watching kit including a mouse-themed blanket, four cups, a Pixar popcorn popper and movie theater popcorn kernels.

There is a list of movies you must watch:

  • 101 Dalmatian
  • Aladdin
  • Boy Meets World
  • Cars
  • DuckTales
  • Finding Nemo
  • Frozen
  • Hercules
  • High School Musical
  • The Incredibles
  • Kim Possible
  • Lilo and Stitch
  • The Lion King
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Malcolm in the Middle
  • The Mandalorian
  • Moana
  • Monsters University
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  • Ratatouille
  • Remember the Titans
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • The Simpsons
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • That’s So Raven
  • Toy Story
  • Up
  • Wall-E
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum
  • Zootopia

To apply, you’ll need to answer a few questions and submit a video review of your favorite Disney movie.

For more, click here. 

