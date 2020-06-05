Drive-In Movies Make A Comeback

Entertainment

by: @MrShannon LaNier

Posted: / Updated:

With the rise of social distancing, here is a family friendly & fun way to get out the house while feeling safe. Shannon LaNier drove 30 mins outside Houston to the Showboat Drive-In Theater which is open for business.

