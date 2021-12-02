Eddie Mekka of “Laverne & Shirley” dies at 69: Reports

Eddie Mekka, right, former star of the television show “Laverne and Shirley” signs a model of a 1955 Thunderbird for Dawn Pascoe, left, of South Lyon, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2001 in Royal Oak, Mich. during the Woodward Dream Cruise. Show star Cindy Williams, who played Shirley on the show, is at center. The Dream Cruise, a event featuring classic cars cruising through a number of southeast Michigan cities along Woodward Ave., is Saturday. Organizers expect over one million people to line Woodward Ave. for the event. (AP Photo/Paul Warner)

(NEXSTAR) – Eddie Mekka, well-known for his role as Carmine, the ‘Big Ragu’ on “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69.

Mekka passed away at his home in Newhall, Cali., on Saturday, his brother Warren Mekjian tells TMZ. A cause of death has not been shared. Mekjian says Mekka had recently been hospitalized for blood clots.

From 1976 to 1983, Mekka played Carmine, Shirley’s boyfriend, on “Laverne & Shirley.” He was also nominated for a Tony in his role in Broadway’s “The Lieutenant,” the New York Post reports.

Mekka went on to appear in various TV shows as a guest star, including “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” and “Family Matters.”

According to his IMDB page, Mekka recently appeared in “Hail Mary,” a comedy film from 2018, and “Diary of Lunatic,” a 2017 comedy.

Mekka had one daughter, Mia.